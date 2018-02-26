Fabulous female farmer putting down strong roots in the agricultural sector

When Molefe started the farm she wanted to help her community get vegetables easily. Now she is the first black farmer from KZN to supply macadamias to the export market and local giant retailers.

In 2010 she entered the Female Entrepreneur Awards’ commercial category and came second. She was also recently honoured at a gala dinner hosted by Ithala Development Finance Corporation, which acknowledged exceptional business women on a public platform.

Molefe walked away with R15 000 for third place, out of 145 entries, in Ithala’s Imbokodo Iyazenzela Women in Business Awards which is a flagship programme of the KZN provincial development agency.

“It takes hard work, passion, sacrifice and dedication. It took me six years to graduate from a subsistence producer to a qualified export farmer and meet all the requirements and standards,” she said.