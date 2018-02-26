Fabulous female farmer putting down strong roots in the agricultural sector
When Busisiwe Molefe from Port Shepstone started her own farming business she had no idea that it would flourish in the international market.
Molefe is the co-owner of BBS Farm in Port Shepstone, on KZN’s south coast which produces macadamia nuts and tomatoes and exports them to Asia, China, Europe and United States of America.
When Molefe started the farm she wanted to help her community get vegetables easily. Now she is the first black farmer from KZN to supply macadamias to the export market and local giant retailers.
In 2010 she entered the Female Entrepreneur Awards’ commercial category and came second. She was also recently honoured at a gala dinner hosted by Ithala Development Finance Corporation, which acknowledged exceptional business women on a public platform.
Molefe walked away with R15 000 for third place, out of 145 entries, in Ithala’s Imbokodo Iyazenzela Women in Business Awards which is a flagship programme of the KZN provincial development agency.
“It takes hard work, passion, sacrifice and dedication. It took me six years to graduate from a subsistence producer to a qualified export farmer and meet all the requirements and standards,” she said.
BBS Farm employs 27 permanent and 10 seasonal workers, many of which are women and youth. The successful farmer received training and support from the Department of KZN Agriculture & Rural Development and Agricultural Development Agency (ADA). She was trained through the Perishable Product Export Board Council in financial management, agribusiness and marketing, which enabled her to move into the commercial sector.
Wearing a production and marketing manager’s hat at BBS Farm, she hopes to inspire other women to chase after their dreams and make a success of their lives.
“I’d like to see more women starting their own businesses and breaking through the glass ceiling in previously male-dominated industries,” she said.
• This article was originally published in the GCIS Vuk'uzenzele.
