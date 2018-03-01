Features

LISTEN | Winning strategies for profitable sales

01 March 2018
123RF/Andriy Popov.
Image: 123RF

What most small businesses need whether at start-up level or in the early phases is sales. Not just sales but profitable sales and how do we make sure that this happens?

Yasmeen Alli of Raizcorp takes us through a couple of steps to follow and get some advice from Michael Lee, Marketing Manager at Clorox Africa (Pty) Ltd. on some winning strategies to make your business more profitable

