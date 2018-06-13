How to use the best sales channels for your business

Do you know which sales channels will be best for you? Sales channels are those avenues which you use to get your product into the hands of your customers.

They can be indirect or direct channels. Direct channels are ones where you have more control on how your brand is displayed and you have direct contact with your customers. Indirect channels are ones where you make a sale through an intermediary. But which one is the best for you?

Before you decide on which sales channel to use, you need to answer some questions about your product:

What are you selling? Is it a high-end product where you need to build a rapport with your clients or do you have a product which people are keen to buy online?

How do you receive payments for your products?

How many products do people buy at a time?

How long do your clients like to wait to get their product?

Where are you customers located?

What products complement your product?

When you have answered these questions you can decide which sales channels to use:

Direct sales channels are:

Retail

This is a brick and mortar shop with salespeople. This is the most expensive option for your business. It is great for high-end products or products where you need to demo how it works or you need to develop a rapport with your client for them to buy from you. It is also great for products which have detailed information about their benefits.

Trade shows or exhibitions

This would be a good investment because you may meet people outside of your area of influence. You could also access those people who may not be internet savvy.

By attending a trade show, you can speak directly to your customers and find out what their pain points are and how you can solve them. Furthermore, you could see what your competition is doing and see if there are other products which you could partner with.

Bids or tenders

These are very important if you want to get a deal with the public sector. It is important to do some research about how long it will take to prepare the bid, the chances of winning the contract and the value of the contract before you decide to bid. When you have this information you will be able to make an informed decision about whether to bid for it or not.

An online store

This is a store which is built into your website. You can sell your products directly to your clients and you would direct your clients to your products through the use of social media marketing.