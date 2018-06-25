Young scientist love for nature helps to protect our biodiversity

Welcome is in her second year of employment as a plant taxonomist at the South African National Botanical Institute’s (SANBI).

Her role in a field known as biosystematics is to unlock the mysteries of plant families examining the differences between species while also exploring the importance that plants have for humans and the environment alike.

“Being so interested in useful plants I began to realise the importance of the classification of plants. For example, two plants may look very similar, but one of them may be an edible species and the other poisonous so you have to understand what the difference is,” Welcome explained.

She specialises mainly in the Malvaceae family of plants which includes commonly-known genera such as cotton and the hibiscus.

The Malvaceae family contains 4 225 known species and it is Welcome’s job to identify the differences between samples of species that occur in Southern Africa.

“We take these groups of species and see what the characteristics are that differentiate them. Sometimes it will be something obvious such as the flowers or leaves, but other times you will have to examine the anatomy under a microscope to spot the differences,” said Welcome.

“Malvaceae plants have various uses for humans, we all know the value of cotton in terms of clothing and textiles. Some plants also contain edible nuts, others are eaten as a traditional spinach, while some have very fibrous bark that can be used as rope," she added.