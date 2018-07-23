How blockchain can disrupt recruitment

Put simply, Blockchain is a set of accurate, verified, and unchangeable information. Each piece of information is an individual block, which, when combined with other blocks, becomes a chain, helping to reduce errors and fraud, eliminate slow paper processes, and create more efficiencies as shown below:

Blockchain and trust

In the modern job market, the need for candidates to differentiate themselves is critical. That can also mean pressure for candidates to puff up their Curriculum Vitae (CV) or credentials. “Candidates who have been untruthful about their skills, experience or expertise can cost a company a lot of time and money,” says van den Barselaar.

One study found that 85% of employers caught applicants fibbing on their CVs. In recent years a couple of high profile cases of falsification have cropped up, including when Yahoo’s CEO was fired due to falsifying academic qualifications on his CV in 2012. Qualification and CV fraud in South Africa had increased by a staggering 200% in 2014, according to a Managed Integrity Evaluation (MIE) study.

As banking is built on trust and verification, so is human resources. Blockchain technology can step in and verify candidates’ credentials. If a degree or certification could be verified by independent blockchain technology, the process of checking CVs and references could be streamlined and authenticated.

In addition to academic qualifications and work histories being accurate, criminal checks, professional license verifications, and other aspects of CV verification would be painless. In fact, time and effort spent on CV verification would become a thing of the past, leaving recruiters with more free time to focus on candidate’s soft skills and other qualifications.