LISTEN | Xolani Luvuno Comrades Marathon runner unpacks psyche of steel to get off drugs and alcohol
25 July 2018 - 07:00
Xolani Luvuno unpacks his psyche of steel to get off drugs & alcohol and set his sights on finishing the Comrades Marathon on crutches. Part 2/2 - “Addicted to running”.
Mic Mann, co-founder of Mann Made, unpacks cryptocurrencies; where it started and what the future may hold.
Pieter Faber from SAICA unpacks the new deadline of 31 October for tax e-filing submissions & also gives tips on submitting supporting documents separately to speed up processing.