Features

LISTEN | Xolani Luvuno Comrades Marathon runner unpacks psyche of steel to get off drugs and alcohol

25 July 2018 - 07:00 By business day tv
Xolani Luvuno amputee runner completes the Comrades Marathon.
Xolani Luvuno amputee runner completes the Comrades Marathon.
Image: Supplied.

Xolani Luvuno unpacks his psyche of steel to get off drugs & alcohol and set his sights on finishing the Comrades Marathon on crutches. Part 2/2 - “Addicted to running”.

Mic Mann, co-founder of Mann Made, unpacks cryptocurrencies; where it started and what the future may hold.

Pieter Faber from SAICA unpacks the new deadline of 31 October for tax e-filing submissions & also gives tips on submitting supporting documents separately to speed up processing.

READ MORE

WATCH | How social entrepreneurship can help alleviate poverty and create jobs

Social entrepreneurship is a phenomenon that seeks to contribute to poverty alleviation and job creation but how is this achieved and what are the ...
Features
29 days ago

How blockchain can disrupt recruitment

The new technology has implications far beyond currency – and requires humans to think through the ethics
Features
2 days ago

WATCH | How to build a business in a cluttered and competitive space

Yasmeen Alli takes a look at competitive advantage. Why should our customers buy from us?
Features
1 month ago

Most read

  1. 8 small business ideas: start with what you have Features
  2. Her Master’s degree in tugmaster made all the difference to 'fight' ... Features
  3. Need funding for your small business? Here's what you need to know Features
  4. LISTEN | How overcoming depression can lead to better career choices Features
  5. Artisan uses her skills to lead in sanitary towels manufacturing Features

Latest Videos

'Zuma is starting again, we are tired of Butternut’
Metrorail to ‘build wall’ to stop Cape Town crime after latest train fire
X