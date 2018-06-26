WATCH | What social entrepreneurship is all about
Social entrepreneurship is a phenomenon that seeks to contribute to poverty alleviation and job creation but how is this achieved and what are the challenges that come your way?
Nhlanhla Ndlovu, a Red Bull Amaphiko participant & Social Entrepreneur, and Gavin Weale, Founder and Managing Director of Livity Africa, give us a masterclass on what Social Entrepreneurship is all about.