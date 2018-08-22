Features

LISTEN | How Farah Fortune built one of SA's most influential PR firms with only R1000

22 August 2018 - 12:31
Farah Fortune.
Farah Fortune.
Image: African Star Communications.

Starting up a business is a hard and stressful journey, we often end up looking at those who have gone through the challenges and phases of being an up-and-coming entrepreneur for perspective.

This week Thetha Nathi sits down with PR giant and South Africa’s own African star Farah Fortune. The boss lady shares her story with us, as well as some motivational words for future entrepreneurs.

Farah Fortune famously known for her work as the publicist to the stars shares her struggles from when she started her company African Star Communications, and what she has learned from her pursuits to become a formidable force in public relations.

“Don’t think that the life you were fed is the life you have to live - you are able to live whichever way you choose to. God definitely has a path for you but it doesn’t mean you can’t influence what’s on that path,” Fortune said. Listen to one of South Africa’s influential women in business, and be influenced and motivated to be better than you were before.

Most read

  1. From taxi drivers to bus owners Features
  2. Need funding for your small business? Here's what you need to know Features
  3. 8 small business ideas: start with what you have Features
  4. Here's why women need to take control of their careers earlier Features
  5. Networking tips for introverts Features

Latest Videos

Twitter goes in hard for #AdamCatzavelos after his racist video
Explainer: Who Willie Mathebula is and why his testimony is important for the ...
X