LISTEN | How Farah Fortune built one of SA's most influential PR firms with only R1000

Starting up a business is a hard and stressful journey, we often end up looking at those who have gone through the challenges and phases of being an up-and-coming entrepreneur for perspective.

This week Thetha Nathi sits down with PR giant and South Africa’s own African star Farah Fortune. The boss lady shares her story with us, as well as some motivational words for future entrepreneurs.

Farah Fortune famously known for her work as the publicist to the stars shares her struggles from when she started her company African Star Communications, and what she has learned from her pursuits to become a formidable force in public relations.

“Don’t think that the life you were fed is the life you have to live - you are able to live whichever way you choose to. God definitely has a path for you but it doesn’t mean you can’t influence what’s on that path,” Fortune said. Listen to one of South Africa’s influential women in business, and be influenced and motivated to be better than you were before.