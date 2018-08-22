Features

Ma'Kaba saves money by turning dusty pieces of land into vegetable gardens

22 August 2018 - 07:00 By gcis vuk'uzenzele
Tenjiwe Kaba feeds hundreds of people while teaching the community about the advantages of growing your own food.
Tenjiwe Kaba feeds hundreds of people while teaching the community about the advantages of growing your own food.
Image: Supplied.

Tenjiwe Kaba from Cape Town is a hero. For the past 30 years, Mama Kaba has been changing the face of townships around Cape Town, turning dusty pieces of land into flourishing vegetable gardens which feed hundreds of people.

Kaba (69) grew up on a farm near Kokstad in the Eastern Cape where her parents worked as farm workers.

“From as young as 14 years old, I went into town every day to sell the farm’s vegetables on the street,” said Kaba.

Although she received little reward for her hard work, the experience established Kaba’s knowledge and passion for vegetables.

When she moved to the township of Khayalitsha in Cape Town in the late 1980s, she realised that she could use her knowledge to improve the terrible living conditions that many were faced with.

“There were many empty pieces of land which were not being used – this precious land was just being wasted. I knew that I could make something out of it.”

With assistance from community organisations and government, Kaba and several other women began growing vegetables on a tiny plot in the township. Over the years, the community garden steadily grew, with fresh vegetables being sold at markets around the township.

“I also wanted to spread this throughout the area, and soon other community members were becoming growers of their own gardens. Today there are more than 30 gardens here, providing the growers with an income and also feeding our communities,” Kaba explained.

Kaba’s original community garden, which became known as Moya we Khaya, which means spirit of home in IsiXhosa, is today a thriving one-hectare garden.

Mama Kaba has also managed to train more than 30 disadvantaged community members to become growers, and her current team comprises eight people.

The grandmother of three has won numerous awards and has been invited to give talks around the world.

But Mama Kaba said that the awards are not what is important.

“What is really important is the message that we can all do something to improve ourselves and others.”  

-This article was originally published in the GCIS Vuk'uzenzele.

READ MORE:

Young farmers prove that farming has a wealth of benefits

When Nyadzani Rerani completed his degree in nature conservation six years ago the idea of working for someone else was furthest from his ...
Features
6 days ago

When life gave him lemons, this is what farmer Wayne Mansfield did

The Farmer Support and Development Programme has helped young people like Wayne Mansfield (33) from Paarl, who has gone from working as a hawker for ...
Features
1 month ago

Miriam Mulungo turned her early love for farming into a successful pig farm

Bubbly pig farmer Miriam Mulungo says farming is ‘cool’ and it is the responsibility of every South African to play their part in food security.
Features
1 month ago

Most read

  1. From taxi drivers to bus owners Features
  2. Need funding for your small business? Here's what you need to know Features
  3. 8 small business ideas: start with what you have Features
  4. Here's why women need to take control of their careers earlier Features
  5. Networking tips for introverts Features

Latest Videos

Twitter goes in hard for #AdamCatzavelos after his racist video
Explainer: Who Willie Mathebula is and why his testimony is important for the ...
X