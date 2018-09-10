Locals taking a sho't left with great discount deals

The theme this year, as decided by the United Nations’ World Tourism Organisation, is ‘Digital Transformation’. South Africa’s World Tourism Day will be celebrated in Umtata on 27 September.

South African Tourism Chief Executive Sisa Ntshona said the campaign is meant to encourage locals to travel and explore the country. The campaign will run from 24 - 30 September.

“We want the country to go gaga in booking and buying deals. We have engaged with travel partners to ensure that the offers entice locals to travel to all corners of the country,”said Ntshona.

He challenged South Africans to be adventurous in discovering new places and experiences, as the country is a “wonderland of unforgettable experiences, just a Sho’t Left away’.

“We are driving domestic tourism. It is one of our focus areas. We are competing for a share of disposable income in a… stressed… economy. We are driving around making sure that domestic tourism is accessible,” he said.

Speaking on this year’s theme, Tourism Minister Derek Hanekom said it was critical for the industry to embrace technology if it was to evolve.

-This article was originally published in the GCIS Vuk'uzenzele.