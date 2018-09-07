OPINION | My experience working at a company with 92% black women

Unlike many of the women here at the office, this is my first job out of varsity and I don’t have anything else to compare it to. I knew I was lucky when I walked into the office everyday and I didn’t have to feel like the token black person/woman who’s there to tick the BEE demographic box. I feel like I’m part of a company where the black women are all indispensable.

They all play a huge role when it comes to contributing to the company’s successes and victories and to have people like this to look up to has been a great help for my own self-esteem and confidence. It’s like how people feel about the Black Panther film, except it’s not in the dream land of Wakanda, but rather, right here in Melville’s 4th avenue.

I remember when a number of us were sitting in on our weekly boardroom meetings. Luleka Mossie, one of our project managers at the company who’s currently in the process of running an internet safety campaign that helps young teens navigate the exciting and also scary world of online, captured this really cool moment on her phone.

We were doing nothing out of the ordinary, but she whipped out her phone for an Instagram post because it became apparent to all of us that that very image of us in the boardroom was a subversion of the historical image of what a typical corporate (and digital) company looks like. An entire room full of women were talking about what they had been doing throughout the past week, and the kinds of challenges they were experiencing in aiming to bridge the digital divide that excludes young disadvantaged kids from various opportunities. The moment sent chills down my back.