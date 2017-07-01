Serena’s absence leaves vacuum to fill at Wimbledon

Brad Gilbert reckons 40 women have a shot at the Wimbledon title.

Depending on which side of the fence you stand, that means either the WTA Tour is blessed with extraordinary depth or chronically short of capable understudies for Serena Williams.

Its supporters will say the unpredictability adds to the spectacle, while detractors will point to the fact that, unlike in the men’s game, which is still in the midst of a golden era, there are few players capable of carrying the sport forward.

With Serena on maternity leave since winning a 23rd major title at this year’s Australian Open, the door has been open for a bunch of new names to barge through.

Jelena Ostapenko did it at the French Open in stunning style to take the title, prompting none other than Chris Evert to proclaim the birth of a new star.