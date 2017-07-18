Roger 'partied like a rock star' - yet again

Sitting proudly reunited with his favourite trophy back at a near-deserted Wimbledon, the 35-year-old Swiss told reporters: "My head is ringing; I don't know what I did last night. I drank too many different types of drinks, I guess.

"After the ball we went to, I guess it was a bar, with 30 or 40 friends and had a great time. I got to bed about five and woke up not feeling too good."

Federer started to feel better as he thought back to his straight sets dismissal of Marin Cilic, along with the realisation that a few weeks short of his 36th birthday, having had six months out of the game to recover his fitness, he was still able to produce tennis of a quality nobody else in the game can match.

Asked if he was now targeting a 20th slam, or perhaps 10 Wimbledon titles, he said he had learned from his six months out not

to look too far ahead.

"The target now is to enjoy being Wimbledon champion," he said. "I haven't set a sight on a number of grand slams; I was very content at 17, that was a wonderful number. So was 18, and now 19 is great.

Federer's eighth Wimbledon triumph was his most emphatic yet - he is the first player since Bjorn Bjorg in 1976 to do it without the loss of a set.