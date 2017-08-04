Durandt's son signs SA's rising boxer

Gauteng boxing trainer Damien Durandt staged a remarkable coup when he lured former IBO lightweight champion Xolisani "Nomeva" Ndongeni to his stable.

The 2016 boxer of the year's signature is one of the most sought-after in the local fraternity. Ndongeni, from Duncan Village in the Eastern Cape, had been widely expected to team up with Rocky Waintein, a close friend of the late Nick Durandt.

But he surprised many when he joined Durandt's son, Damien, who first registered as his father's assistant at the age of 14.

The 25-year-old Damien said he planned to take Ndongeni's career to a higher plane.

"My doors are wide open to work with Nomeva," he said yesterday. "I believe I have a lot to offer him in the gym.

"Nomeva has been dealt some hard cards in boxing and I believe he deserves the best to come in the future. He is an asset to boxing and I believe I have a lot to offer him in my gym."

Ndongeni had been with trainer Colin Nathan since March 2015, but left when he could not get any fights. He last fought in November last year and became restless when Nathan could not secure him further action.

Ndongeni confirmed he has joined Durandt "Yes, I have joined Damien," he said.

"I was not getting action. I explained my situation to Colin and he said he fully understood my frustration."

Ndongeni and Nathan won five fights, including capturing both the WBA Pan-African and IBO lightweight belts against ring veterans Mzonke Fana and Jasper Seroka respectively.

Ndongeni started out as a rugby player but Mzamo Njekanye lured him to boxing, guidinghim to the South African and WBF International junior lightweight, SA and IBO International lightweight titles in 17 wins in five years.

They parted ways in 2015.

Ndongeni is undefeated after 22 fights.