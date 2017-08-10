Sport

Manyonga eyes world long-jump record at altitude next week

10 August 2017 - 18:46 By David Isaacson
Luvo Manyonga. File photo
Luvo Manyonga. File photo
Image: Roger Sedres/Gallo Images

World long-jump champion Luvo Manyonga will have a crack at the 8.95m long-jump world record at a high-altitude jumps meet in France next week.

The competition on Wednesday will be staged at 3‚032m above sea level in Tignes‚ better known as a ski resort‚ using a temporary sand pit.

His coach‚ Neil Cornelius‚ believes Manyonga can at least improve on his 8.65m national record set earlier this year.

“If there’s a chance of Luvo breaking the [world] record‚ it will be at this meet because of the altitude‚” coach Neil Cornelius said in London yesterday.

He was speaking at a press briefing featuring his Manyonga and SA’s long-jump bronze medallist Ruswahl Samaai.

“It’s going to happen eventually‚” added the coach.

“We will get a big jump.”

He pointed out that the long-jump world record had previously been done at altitude before American Mike Powell went 8.95m in Tokyo in 1991.

Before that Bob Beamon of the US went 8.90m in Mexico City in 1968 and a year earlier Igor Ter-Ovanesyan of the Soviet Union jumped 8.35m‚ also in Mexico City.

The first ratified world record‚ back in 1901‚ was 7.61m by Irishman Peter O’Connor.

Powell’s 26-year-old mark is the longest-standing world long-jump record‚ but before that it was Jesse Owens’ 8.13m‚ which stood for just more than 25 years from 1935 to 1960.

Most read

  1. Manyonga eyes world long-jump record at altitude next week Sport
  2. Frustrated Baxter labels preparations for CHAN qualifier as the most difficult ... Soccer
  3. Faf du Plessis lets slip West Indies all-rounder Ottis Gibson is the new ... Cricket
  4. Mamelodi Sundowns confirm the capture of George Lebese's signature Soccer
  5. Itumeleng Khune makes promises to success-starved Kaizer Chiefs fans Soccer

Latest Videos

'I was kidnapped because I'm not Islam' McGown appears for the first time after ...
'Touch me and I'll sue the s**t out of you’: alleged racist incident at Durban ...
X