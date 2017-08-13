Dovizioso edged Marquez to claim victory in Austria

Ducati’s Andrea Dovizioso held off MotoGP points leader Marc Marquez to claim his third victory of the season at the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday.

Italian Dovizioso, who started on a soft rear tyre, took the lead with seven laps to the finish line and maintained a slender advantage over Honda riders Marquez and Dani Pedrosa, who completed the podium.

Dovizioso’s team mate Jorge Lorenzo finished fourth despite taking an early lead in dry conditions at the Red Bull Ring, while Johann Zarco finished fifth.Yamaha endured a disappointing afternoon with Maverick Vinales and Valentino Rossi taking the sixth and seventh spot, respectively.