Hopes for Anderson's return high

South African tennis officials are confident they can convince Kevin Anderson to return to the Davis Cup fold next year.

Tennis SA CE Richard Glover expressed the hope Anderson would be available again after a six-year absence.

Anderson, South Africa's top-ranked player, has not played Davis Cup tennis since he opted to focus his attention on his world ranking, which is currently 15.

"I believe we can convince him. He has a lot of respect for Marcus Ondruska, who is turning out to be a fantastic Davis Cup captain. Marcus is quietly confident we can get Kevin to play in selected ties," said Glover.

He added that Anderson, who reached the US Open final earlier this month, almost made himself available for South Africa's Davis Cup tie against Denmark in Aarhus last weekend.

"Marcus almost persuaded him but I think it would have been tough for him having reached the US Open final."

As it turned out, Ondruska's team did not need Anderson as they powered to a 3-1 win over Denmark.

The victory elevated South Africa from the Euro-Africa group two to group one, in which they will play for the right to return to the prestigious world group next year.

"Along with a rising star like Lloyd Harris, as well as the world-class doubles combination of Raven Klaasen and Ruan Roelofse, we'll have a very competitive team if Kevin is available again.

"Klaasen and Roelofse gave us a decisive victory, which put Denmark on the back foot on Saturday. I don't think that combination has lost a Davis Cup match," Glover said.