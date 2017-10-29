Feud deepens as Athletics SA prepares to probe KZN Athletics

A long-simmering feud between Athletics SA (ASA) and its KwaZulu-Natal affiliate (KZNA) deepened at the weekend with the national body deciding to set up a task team to probe the provincial organisation.

“This followed a collective conclusion by 16 ASA provinces that their 17th sister province was out of tune with the rest of the athletics family‚” ASA said in a statement afterwards.

“They noted that KZNA needed to conform to the constitution of ASA and to the resolutions of the council.

“The council demanded that the task team‚ in its probe‚ establish whether KZNA wants to continue being part of the athletics family or whether they no longer want to.”

In its statement‚ ASA said the team must also examine:

- media reports emanating from KZNA board members which were “deemed not to be in line with the constitutional protocols of ASA”; and‚

- whether the KZNA constitution is aligned with that of ASA or not.