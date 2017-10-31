Sport

Accusations fly as athletics turf war hits court

31 October 2017 - 18:04 By David Isaacson
KZNA has gone to court in a bid to stop ASA from recognising what it calls the renegade Umgungundlovu Athletics‚ a district that includes Pietermaritzburg‚ the home of the Comrades Marathon Association. File photo.
KZNA has gone to court in a bid to stop ASA from recognising what it calls the renegade Umgungundlovu Athletics‚ a district that includes Pietermaritzburg‚ the home of the Comrades Marathon Association. File photo.
Image: EDUARD KORNIYENKO

KwaZulu-Natal Athletics (KZNA) president Sello Mokoena has accused his Athletics SA (ASA) counterpart Aleck Skhosana‚ a former rival in the province‚ of backing a move to break away from his organisation.

KZNA has gone to court in a bid to stop ASA from recognising what it calls the renegade Umgungundlovu Athletics‚ a district that includes Pietermaritzburg‚ the home of the Comrades Marathon Association.

The event is an important revenue source for KZNA‚ which earns more than R1.5-million in race levies every year.

“This is a large event and results in a large turnover of fees and has an impact on athletics not only in the province but in the country and worldwide‚” Mokoena said in his founding affidavit.

He said Skhosana wanted payback after losing out in the KZNA presidential election in 2012‚ and was now backing Mac Chitja of the Umgungundlovu district.

Skhosana‚ ASA president since 2014‚ denied the charge.

Feud deepens as Athletics SA prepares to probe KZN Athletics

A long-simmering feud between Athletics SA (ASA) and its KwaZulu-Natal affiliate (KZNA) deepened at the weekend with the national body deciding to ...
Sport
2 days ago

“The provinces of ASA remain 17 until further notice‚” he said yesterday‚ adding the national federation would have to change its constitution to recognise such breakaways.

“We have not received an application.”

He added the ASA constitution had a mechanism for such disputes.

Chitja did not respond to an emailed request for comment.

In his affidavit Mokoena said he was re-elected “despite opposition from those aligned to Skhosana‚ who was aggrieved by this”.

“I hence submit that Skhosana was part of a faction that did not want me to obtain the presidency of [KZNA] and it is reasonable for me to believe that he would want to circumvent the operations of [KZNA].

“There were factions which had developed in [KZNA] such as that which was led by [Chitja] whom I believe may be aligned to Skhosana.

“[Chitja] attempted to coerce other athletic clubs within the demarcated provincial boundaries of the areas controlled by [KZNA] to form a separate breakaway organisation which became known as [Umgungundlovu Athletics].”

ASA accused of ignoring damning report on Skhosana

An accountability watchdog has accused Athletics SA (ASA) of using "a red herring" to shield its embattled president, Aleck Skhosana, from the ...
Sport
1 year ago

As part of his evidence‚ Mokoena submitted an email Chitja had sent to KZNA general manager Goodman Cele on October 23.

“Umgungundlovu clubs have organised themselves into a structure referred to as Umgungundlovu Athletics.

“The clubs have resolved to apply for membership of ASA ... We seek a meeting with KZNA executive or representatives thereof to discuss the best way to manage this process.”

ASA said after a council meeting in Johannesburg at the weekend it would oppose the legal action.

It also announced it had appointed a task team to probe KZNA on various issues‚ and “noted that KZNA needed to conform to the constitution of ASA and to the resolutions of the council”.

Most read

  1. Newly married Wayde van Niekerk out for six months as he goes under the knife Sport
  2. Accusations fly as athletics turf war hits court Sport
  3. Coetzee hoping the Boks deliver a brave performance against the Irish Rugby
  4. Five reasons why SA’s RWC 2023 bid succeeded Rugby
  5. Makhanya aiming to make the top five at the Soweto Marathon on Sunday Sport

Latest Videos

Triple murder accused Henri van Breda takes the stand
#BlackMonday protests against farm murders gain momentum
X