KwaZulu-Natal Athletics (KZNA) president Sello Mokoena has accused his Athletics SA (ASA) counterpart Aleck Skhosana‚ a former rival in the province‚ of backing a move to break away from his organisation.

KZNA has gone to court in a bid to stop ASA from recognising what it calls the renegade Umgungundlovu Athletics‚ a district that includes Pietermaritzburg‚ the home of the Comrades Marathon Association.

The event is an important revenue source for KZNA‚ which earns more than R1.5-million in race levies every year.

“This is a large event and results in a large turnover of fees and has an impact on athletics not only in the province but in the country and worldwide‚” Mokoena said in his founding affidavit.

He said Skhosana wanted payback after losing out in the KZNA presidential election in 2012‚ and was now backing Mac Chitja of the Umgungundlovu district.

Skhosana‚ ASA president since 2014‚ denied the charge.