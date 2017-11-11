Jamieson leads with Grace chasing at Sun City

Scott Jamieson is poised to claim the biggest win of his career as he takes a one-stroke lead into Sunday’s final round of the Nedbank Golf Challenge, hosted by Gary Player.

Jamieson didn’t make a single bogey as he signed for a 67 at the Gary Player Country Club on Saturday, lifting him to eight under for this tournament, the penultimate on the European Tour’s Race to Dubai.

Frenchman Victor Dubuisson, the overnight leader, kept himself in contention one stroke behind Jamieson with a round of 71.

And Branden Grace will start the final round at five under as he seeks to become the first South African winner of “Africa’s Major” since 2007. Germany’s Martin Kaymer, a former winner of this tournament, will also start the final round at five under.

Jamieson is hunting the second European Tour title of his career, and what would also be the second in South Africa. The Scot won the rain-shortened Nelson Mandela Championship in 2012.

“Yeah, it would be the biggest moment of my career. I’ll be well aware of that. I’ve got to see if I can step up to the challenge. It’s exciting, and I’m in a good position,” he said.

As his nearest challenger, Dubuisson will also like his chances. He finished third here last year, and enjoys the challenge of the Gary Player Country Club course.

“It’s one of my favourite tournaments. I always play well here. I think it’s because I’ve played the course very conservatively. I try to play to the middle of the green. You know, it’s a course where you can’t make more than bogey. I think one-under is still a good score here,” he said.

It’s an approach that also suits Grace. He hasn’t played the front nine well all week, and has done most of his scoring on the second nine. If he can change that and start well on Sunday, South Africans may be celebrating a home winner by the evening.

And Grace would love nothing more.

“This is one of those events you grow up watching as a South African, and this is probably the event as a South African you want to win,” he said.

“It’s ‘Africa’s Major’ for a reason, and it’s one of those you’re going to have to play well to win. Hopefully I can do that. I’m a grinder and I’m a fighter.”