Bullish Dlamini-Zuma confident ahead of December polls

11 November 2017 - 17:29 By Nathi Olifant
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.
Image: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo

Presidential hopeful Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma is feeling bullish ahead of the ANC’s elective conference next month.

Speaking towards the end of an exclusive interview with ANN7’s StraightTalk anchor Sifiso Mahlangu‚ which aired on Saturday afternoon‚ the presidential frontrunner said she was hopeful that she would clinch the ANC's top post next month - but threw in a caveat that it was the party's branches that must decide.

“Lastly‚ Mama‚ how is your campaign going?” Mahlangu asked.

"It looks good‚" Dlamini-Zuma replied. “Well that’s not for me to answer. But where I’m sitting‚ at the moment‚ it looks good. But it’s not for me to say it until it’s done. That’s until when all the branches have done their nominations and delegates have made their mark at the conference."

Dlamini-Zuma and deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa are touted as the frontrunners‚ and it could come down to a two-horse race once secretary-general Gwede Mantashe consolidates the branch nominations‚ likely early next month.

During the StraightTalk interview‚ Dlamini-Zuma was quizzed on a number of political and governmental issues. She said she believed that if the ANC implemented its policies well it would turn the tide in its governance.

