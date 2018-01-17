Acknowledging the tough task that lies ahead of his team against Israel‚ South Africa's Davis Cup captain Marcos Ondruska kept the team that saw off Denmark last year intact.

Lloyd Harris‚ Nik Scholtz‚ Raven Klaasen‚ Ruan Roelofse and Tucker Vorster hold the key to South Africa's hopes against Israel on February 2-3 at the Irene Country Club in Pretoria.

The same squad beat Denmark 3-1 in Aarhus to qualify for the Euro/Africa Group one to earn the right to a home tie.

Ondruska said their promotion to the group has been hard-earned but staying there will be harder.

Should they beat Israel‚ they will face a strong Czech Republic side in April.

Talented youngsters Siphos Montsi and Phillip Henning were also picked as hitting partners

“The competition is significantly tougher because last year we were in the Euro/Africa group two and now we've moved up a level‚" Ondruska said.

"This is one group below the World Group and that means the competition will be even more tougher.

"If we win‚ we may face a Czech Republic side that could contain Tomas Berdych‚ who is a top ranked player.

"This group has countries who have players in the top 10 in the world.

“Israel have some extremely experienced players who have been playing in the system for a long time. They're not going to be a pushovers.”

There has been two important rule changes from a playing perspective where all the matches will be played on the Friday and Saturday while coaches are allowed to pick a replacement from their squad members.

Ondruska pointed out that the replacement rule has been exploited by teams.

The first set of matches (two singles) will start at 4pm on Friday February 2 with the programme (doubles and two singles) resuming the next day at 11am.

“The players rule opens up the table because it's been abused anyway.

"The way that it was set up before meant you weren't allowed to do it‚ however‚ you could do it.

"All you had to do was to provide a doctor's note at the end of the fourth rubber and you had no real choice but to subscribe‚” Ondruska said.