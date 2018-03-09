Boxing SA 2017 trainer of the year award winner Colin “Nomakanjani” Nathan agrees that if he is not busy‚ then he is not working hard enough.

“I have always told you that I talk‚ eat‚ walk and sleep boxing‚” said the 40 year old trainer who goes to the US annually for his mentorship under the guidance of celebrated World Boxing Hall of Famer Freddie Roach.

Roach is widely regarded as one of the best boxing trainers of all time. The former professional boxer‚ who has trained over 30 world champions‚ is the enduring boxing coach of eight-division world title holder Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao.

“The objective is to learn as much as I could from that man who is the best trainer I have seen‚ in order to improve my ability as a trainer‚” Nathan said.

“You can never learn too much in this game and I know that my trips to Roach’s Wild Card Gym are beneficial to both myself and my boxers.”