High class leaderboard spares US Golf Association's blushes

The US Open, won by Brooks Koepka on Sunday, regained much of its reputation as the toughest test in golf when it staged a exemplary championship for three-and-a-half days at Shinnecock Hills.

Had it not pushed the envelope with some needlessly risky pin positions near the edges of the greens on Saturday, there would probably be near universal praise for the way the US Golf Association (USGA) carried out its 118th national championship.

But that risk came back to bite it when strong winds and low humidity rendered a couple of hole locations demonstrably unfair late in the third round, penalising some well executed shots, which USGA CEO Mike Davis acknowledged was unacceptable.

Rather than identifying the world's best players, the USGA caused some of them - and in the process itself - a degree of embarrassment.

Order was restored on Sunday when officials chose the side of caution, dumping plenty of water on the greens overnight and situating the cups more often than not near the centre of greens, away from severe run-offs near the edges.