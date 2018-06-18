Information Regulator wants urgent meeting with Liberty on data breach

The Information Regulator has requested an urgent meeting with Liberty Holdings CEO David Munro to understand how its data was breached.

Information Regulator chairperson Advocate Pansy Tlakula also requested from Liberty the extent and contents of the data breach‚ what interim measures have been put in place to prevent further breaches and if those affected by the breach have been informed.

Munro said at a media briefing on Sunday evening there was no evidence of financial losses affecting customers.