Reed Masters win no surprise, nor McIlroy’s putting meltdown

The 2018 US Masters won by Patrick Reed did not end with a seismic shift in the golfing landscape but instead served as a reminder of how evenly-matched the world’s top players are in an era where Tiger Woods’ dominance is a thing of the past.

Make no mistake, despite being healthy again, Woods is no longer ‘the man’. Ten years removed from a major title, at 42 he might still be a factor but his long game is still a work in progress as he plays his way back after spinal fusion surgery.

He finished equal 32nd on Sunday and was barely an after-thought at Augusta National as three players in their 20s battled for the Green Jacket.

Raised with the modern power game, the under-30 crew have a fearless, aggressive mentality. Reed is one of them, a 27-year-old Texan with a chip on his shoulder and a Green Jacket in his wardrobe.

Despite five PGA Tour victories, a stellar Ryder Cup record, and finishing runner-up at the most recent major, the PGA Championship, Reed never featured in discussions about who is the best player without a major win.

But his game is ideally suited for Augusta, his stock shot a right-to-left draw on a course where most holes also move in that direction.