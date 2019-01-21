SA will be tough to beat at World Cup‚ says Kiwi netball coach

The Proteas will be a tough side at the World Cup in Liverpool in July‚ New Zealand coach Noeline Taurua predicted after her side eked out a narrow 62-60 golden goals win in the Quad Series on Sunday.

“[Coach] Norma Plummer has done wonders with this team and they will be a force to be reckoned with. A few years ago we were beating them by 30 goals and more.”

SA beat England by four goals and lost to Australia by three in the competition in London.