Caster Semenya wins another battle in fight against IAAF

That means Semenya is free to compete without having to take medication to lower naturally occurring high levels of testosterone.

But Semenya said she had been denied entry into the Diamond League meet in Rabat “in an apparent violation of the Swiss Supreme Court’s order”.

“She was notified on June 11 that the president of the Moroccan Athletics Federation has denied her participation in the 800m in Rabat.

“Caster is currently seeking clarity on the specific reasons for that decision, and she urges the IAAF to ensure its member federations comply with the law and the Supreme Court’s orders of May 31 and June 12," the lawyers said.

The suspension of the female eligibility regulations applies only to Semenya and not to all athletes with differences of sex development (DSD), who must take testosterone suppressants to compete in various events, including all races from 400m to the mile.

Semenya competed in - and won - a 2,000m race in Paris on Tuesday night, and is scheduled to race over 3,000m at the Prefontaine Classic, another Diamond League meet, in the US at the end of the month.

She’s allowed to compete freely in those events because they are not affected by the IAAF ruling.