South Africa’s Raven Klaasen and New Zealand partner Michael Venus are set for a Wimbledon men’s doubles quarterfinal showdown on Court No 3 on Thursday.

But Klaasen won’t be the only South African in action at SW19 as SA ladies wheelchair champion Kgothatso Montjane starts her campaign today on Thursday.

She has been drawn to meet German world number 6 Sabine Ellerbrock in the opening round.

Klaasen and Venus‚ the No 3 seeds‚ have made serene progress to the last eight where they meet No 8 seeds‚ Australia’s Jonathan Peers and Finland’s Henri Kontinen.

The 36-year-old Klaasen is in search of an elusive first Grand Slam title having lost the Wimbledon final in 2018.

If Venus and Klaasen progress today‚ they will face Colombian No 2 seeds Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah in the semi-finals.

Klaasen and Venus set up the quarterfinal showdown after beating Frederik Nielsen (Denmark) and Robin Haase from Netherlands in straight sets‚ winning 6-2 6-3 7-6 (0) on Monday.