WATCH | 'I will stop fighting inequality the day I'm in my grave': Serena Williams
Serena Williams is determined to continue fighting for equality, despite calls that she should focus only on tennis.
During a press conference after her loss to Simona Halep in the Wimbledon women's final on Saturday, Williams was asked about a comment made by tennis icon Billie Jean King.
King reportedly said Serena had a lot going on, including her fight against inequality, and suggested that if she wanted to continue winning at tennis in the next year and a half, she should focus only on the sport.
In response, Serena said she would not stop the fight until she was six feet under.
King denied asking Williams to give up fighting inequality.
I would never ask anyone to stop fighting for equality. In everything she does, Serena shines a light on what all of us must fight for in order to achieve equality for all.— Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) July 13, 2019