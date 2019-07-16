How nappy duty drove Fedhealth Dream Chaser Nkine to trail running

Having taken part in a few 8km trail runs, the event is apparently living up to Nkine’s expectations. “I’m finding it very challenging. After races I feel all beaten up, like I’ve gone through some kind of World War III. It normally takes me up to a week to recover and get back into it.”

Thankfully, Nkine, an account executive at a financial firm, has his fiancée there to help him in more ways than one – they actually train together on some of their runs because she, too, has big goals of her own to attain.

“She runs with me, even though she kind of slows me down,” says Nkine, tongue-in-cheek. “She’s been running 20km races for about two to three years, and she’s registered to do the 42.4km race at Sanlam Cape Town Marathon on September 15.”

Vanity is another motivator for Nkine. The couple’s anniversary is on October 5, and Nkine thought it would be nice to get a six-pack going to “be as good-looking as I can” on the day.

“I’m working on the six-pack, but it’s not a priority at the moment. As long as I can shed some weight, be healthy and have a good cardiovascular system. We’re planning a getaway to a beach somewhere, so it would be nice to be able to take my shirt off!”

A former junior representative of rugby teams the Blue Bulls and the Cheetahs, he says his training incorporates morning runs of at least 6km and super-circuit evening sessions at the gym, with one track session a week and, hopefully, a race during weekends.

