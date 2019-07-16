“Previously we have sent a big team of almost 300 athletes‚ but as highlighted before‚ this year it will be impossible to send a team of 300 people due to financial constraints‚” Sascoc president Gideon Sam said in a statement.

“However‚ though the team is lean‚ it is a strong team of experienced athletes and we mostly included the athletes who will use these games as a qualifier for Olympic Games.”

The likes of Le Clos‚ Manyonga‚ Simbine and Schoenmaker have already achieved qualifying times for Tokyo 2020.

In total SA will compete in only 11 of the 26 codes that will be on offer in Morocco‚ and they will have a tough time staying in the top three on the medals table‚ where they have camped since returning from isolation in the 1990s.

The cycling team has yet to be announced.