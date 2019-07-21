Irishman Shane Lowry wins British Open at Royal Portrush

Lowry started the day with a four-shot lead and must have been most grateful for the margin, which afforded him the luxury of being able to drop a few shots without doing too much damage.

He needed to avoid any big numbers on his card and duly did so, making nothing worse than bogey.

Even three straight bogeys around the turn hardly dented his lead, and a six-foot birdie at the 15th hole that extended his margin to six strokes allowed him to almost enjoy a processional victory march up the final three holes.