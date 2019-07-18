Shane Lowry leads Open, abysmal start for home favourite Rory McIlroy

Home favourite Rory McIlroy's British Open hopes were in tatters after a first-round horror show at Royal Portrush on Thursday ended with the four-times major winner carding an eight-over 79.

All eyes were on the McIlroy as the Open returned to Northern Ireland for the first time in 68 years, but not only was he nowhere near the top of a leaderboard headed by Shane Lowry, he will need a golfing miracle to make the cut.

Ireland's Lowry was the early leader on a day of wind and squally showers, mixed with dazzling sunshine, completing his opening round on the par-71 Dunluce links in 67.