Sport

WATCH | British swimmer Duncan Scott's refusal to share podium with China's Sun Yang causes a stir

24 July 2019 - 11:51 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Gold medallist Sun Yang of China reacts as Duncan Scott of Britain refuses to stand on the podium after the men's 200m freestyle race at the World Swimming Championships in Gwangju, South Korea, on July 23 2019.
Image: REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Whether British swimmer Duncan Scott is a sore loser or is standing up for clean sport is a question many are asking after a video of him refusing to share a podium with China's Sun Yang went viral.

CNN, The Today Show and Chinese state media CGTN are reporting that Scott refused to shake Yang's hand, share a podium with him and pose for pictures. This after Yang won the 200m freestyle final at the world swimming championships in Korea on Tuesday.

In the video Yang is seen shouting and gesturing towards Scott.

In 2014, Yang was labelled a cheat after he tested positive for a banned substance.

Scott's demonstration followed that of Australian swimmer Mack Horton who also refused to share a podium with Yang on Sunday. Reacting angrily to Scott's refusal to stand on the podium, Yang told Scott, "You're a loser, I'm a winner."

