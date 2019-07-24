WATCH | British swimmer Duncan Scott's refusal to share podium with China's Sun Yang causes a stir

Whether British swimmer Duncan Scott is a sore loser or is standing up for clean sport is a question many are asking after a video of him refusing to share a podium with China's Sun Yang went viral.

CNN, The Today Show and Chinese state media CGTN are reporting that Scott refused to shake Yang's hand, share a podium with him and pose for pictures. This after Yang won the 200m freestyle final at the world swimming championships in Korea on Tuesday.

In the video Yang is seen shouting and gesturing towards Scott.