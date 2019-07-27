Sport

Chad wins second medal

27 July 2019 - 14:07 By David Isaacson
South Africa's Chad Le Clos poses with their medal after the final of the men's 200m butterfly event during the swimming competition at the 2019 World Championships at Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center in Gwangju, South Korea, on July 24, 2019.
South Africa's Chad Le Clos poses with their medal after the final of the men's 200m butterfly event during the swimming competition at the 2019 World Championships at Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center in Gwangju, South Korea, on July 24, 2019.
Image: Oli SCARFF / AFP

Chad Le Clos won his second medal of the world championships in Gwangju on Saturday night, claiming bronze in the 100m butterfly.

He was out of the top three into the turn, but powered past Hungarian teen Kristof Milak — the man who dethroned him as 200m butterfly world champion earlier in the week — to take third place in 51.16sec.

Defending champion Caeleb Dressel of the US won in 49.66 ahead of Russian Andrei Minakov (50.83).

SA now has three medals — two bronzes by Le Clos and the women’s 200m breaststroke silver by Tatjana Schoenmaker.

Most read

  1. Kaizer Chiefs star Khama Billiat set for dramatic return to Sundowns Soccer
  2. Benni McCarthy flying back to his home in Scotland Soccer
  3. Marc Batchelor: fast fists and curious company Soccer
  4. Who won the battle of the kits: Is it Chiefs‚ Pirates or Sundowns? Soccer
  5. Where to stream the SA vs NZ Rugby Championship match Rugby

Latest Videos

'A mlungu, a white man speaking Zulu' - Fond moments shared at Johnny Clegg ...
‘People will be arrested': NPA head on state capture

Related articles

  1. I'll hunt him down next year‚ says bronze medallist Chad le Clos Sport
  2. Tatjana ends 20-year drought for SA women Sport
  3. Setback as SA medal hope crashes out at swimming world champs Sport
X