Chad wins second medal

Chad Le Clos won his second medal of the world championships in Gwangju on Saturday night, claiming bronze in the 100m butterfly.

He was out of the top three into the turn, but powered past Hungarian teen Kristof Milak — the man who dethroned him as 200m butterfly world champion earlier in the week — to take third place in 51.16sec.

Defending champion Caeleb Dressel of the US won in 49.66 ahead of Russian Andrei Minakov (50.83).

SA now has three medals — two bronzes by Le Clos and the women’s 200m breaststroke silver by Tatjana Schoenmaker.