Michael Schumacher admitted to French hospital for 'secret treatment'
Former Formula One world champion Michael Schumacher was admitted to a Paris hospital for "secret treatment" on Monday, Le Parisien newspaper reported.
Schumacher, who turned 50 on January 3, has not been seen in public since a skiing accident in the French Alps five years ago that left him with severe head injuries and in a medically induced coma for several months.
Schumacher was taken to the Pompidou hospital in southwest Paris on Monday afternoon, Le Parisien said, without citing its sources.
The French newspaper said the former champion would undergo treatment based on a stem cell transfusion by French surgeon Philippe Menasche.
A spokeswoman for Schumacher did not immediately return a request for comment. In January his family released a statement saying he was in "the very best of hands".
News on the F1 star's condition has been very scant but in July FIA president Jean Todt, a close friend of the seven-time world champion, said Schumacher continues to make progress during recovery.
Speaking to Radio Monte Carlo at the time, Todt, who was Schumacher's former boss at Ferrari, said the injured driver's progress has been encouraging overall and the two of them had watched the German Grand Prix together at Schumacher's home in Switzerland on July 28.
Alluding to Schumacher's inability to talk, Todt said their friendship had changed because they can't communicate like they did before. He added that the F1 champion remains in the best care at home and he "keeps fighting".
Schumacher remains motor racing's most successful driver, with a record 91 Grand Prix wins. He won his first two titles with Benetton in 1994 and 1995 before five in a row with Ferrari between 2000 and 2004.
In commemoration of Schumacher turning 50 this year, Ferrari launched a special exhibition for fans to explore the F1 star's career with the racing team.