Caster Semenya on being undefeated: 'It's a laxative to someone'

23 September 2019 - 06:51 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Caster Semenya.
Image: Caster Semenya via Twitter

Caster Semenya may have been banned from defending her world middle distance title, but she remains undefeated.

At the weekend, the two-time 800m Olympic champion joked that after four years of running 800m races she was still the best in the game.

This after she was denied the chance to defend her title at the world championships in Doha, Qatar.

The 2019 World Athletics Championships are set to take place from Friday to October 6.

TimesLIVE reported that the Swiss Federal Supreme Court banned the three-time world champion from competing. Her lawsuit against international athletics body IAAF over regulation of her testosterone levels continues.

The court previously ordered IAAF to suspend its female eligibility regulations that required female athletes with differences of sexual development (DSD) to take medication to lower their naturally occurring high levels of testosterone to compete in events from 400m to 1,500m.

Could she be retiring?
Taking to Twitter, Semenya said: “I have just went through my 800m races of the 4 years of being unbeaten and I got to realise that it's a laxative to someone.”

The tweet was followed by two other motivational tweets.

