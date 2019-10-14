From growing up in rural Kenya to making history - five cool facts about Eliud Kipchoge

Kenyan athlete Eliud Kipchoge continues to make global headlines following his historic performance during the INEOS challenge, where he ran 42km in under two hours.

Here are five cool facts about Kipchoge:

Running

According to Citizen digital, the only form of exercise Kipchoge did as a child was take long walks to school. He did not meet his trainer, Patrick Sang, until he was 16, in 2001.

Family life

Kipchoge was born in Kapsisiywa, Nandi County. He is the last of four children and was raised by a single mother. He is married to Grace Sugutt and together they have three children, according to Business Insider.

He wants to spread peace

In response to well wishes from Barack Obama, Kipchoge said he would be honoured to meet the former US president to discuss ways to get more people into running. He said "a running world is a peaceful world".