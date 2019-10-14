Sport

From growing up in rural Kenya to making history - five cool facts about Eliud Kipchoge

14 October 2019 - 16:31 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Eliud Kipchoge says 'a running world is a peaceful world'. He became the first person to run a marathon in under two hours in Vienna on Saturday, redefining the boundaries of long-distance running.
Image: JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP

Kenyan athlete Eliud Kipchoge continues to make global headlines following his historic performance during the INEOS challenge, where he ran 42km in under two hours.

Here are five cool facts about Kipchoge:

Running

According to Citizen digital, the only form of exercise Kipchoge did as a child was take long walks to school. He did not meet his trainer, Patrick Sang, until he was 16, in 2001.

Family life 

Kipchoge was born in Kapsisiywa, Nandi County. He is the last of four children and was raised by a single mother. He is married to Grace Sugutt and together they have three children, according to Business Insider.

He wants to spread peace 

In response to well wishes from Barack Obama, Kipchoge said he would be honoured to meet the former US president to discuss ways to get more people into running. He said "a running world is a peaceful world".

Weight and height

According to Business Insider, he weighs 57kg and is 1.67m tall.

He is motivated  

IAAF published a letter Kipchoge wrote to his younger self. In it, he attributed his success in athletics to growing up on a farm in Kenya.

“You don't realise it yet, but growing up in a farm in rural Kenya will help you develop skills that will take you far in the sport of athletics. You are also a good student, you enjoy school. You always prioritise training and do what is required. You never postpone your duties.” 

The world celebrated as Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge broke the two-hour marathon barrier on October 12 2019, Despite the feat, Kipchoge's record will not be recognised by the sport's governing body as it took place outside open competition, with the use of in-and-out pacemakers.

