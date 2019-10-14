From growing up in rural Kenya to making history - five cool facts about Eliud Kipchoge
Kenyan athlete Eliud Kipchoge continues to make global headlines following his historic performance during the INEOS challenge, where he ran 42km in under two hours.
Here are five cool facts about Kipchoge:
Running
According to Citizen digital, the only form of exercise Kipchoge did as a child was take long walks to school. He did not meet his trainer, Patrick Sang, until he was 16, in 2001.
Family life
Kipchoge was born in Kapsisiywa, Nandi County. He is the last of four children and was raised by a single mother. He is married to Grace Sugutt and together they have three children, according to Business Insider.
He wants to spread peace
In response to well wishes from Barack Obama, Kipchoge said he would be honoured to meet the former US president to discuss ways to get more people into running. He said "a running world is a peaceful world".
Dear Mr. Obama, Thank you for your special words. In life we hope to inspire others. Thank you for inspiring me. It would be my greatest honour if we could meet, and discuss how we can make this world a running world. As a running world is a peaceful world. #NoHumanIsLimited https://t.co/RTe2Sf7MwZ— Eliud Kipchoge (@EliudKipchoge) October 14, 2019
Weight and height
According to Business Insider, he weighs 57kg and is 1.67m tall.
He is motivated
IAAF published a letter Kipchoge wrote to his younger self. In it, he attributed his success in athletics to growing up on a farm in Kenya.
“You don't realise it yet, but growing up in a farm in rural Kenya will help you develop skills that will take you far in the sport of athletics. You are also a good student, you enjoy school. You always prioritise training and do what is required. You never postpone your duties.”
The world celebrated as Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge broke the two-hour marathon barrier on October 12 2019, Despite the feat, Kipchoge's record will not be recognised by the sport's governing body as it took place outside open competition, with the use of in-and-out pacemakers.