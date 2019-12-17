South Africa senior netball coach Dorette Badenhorst has named a strong squad to take part in the Vitality Nations Cup next month in England.

Other participants at what is going to be a fiercely-contested tournament‚ which runs from January 19 to 26‚ are reigning World Champions New Zealand‚ England and Jamaica.

South Africa’s opening match is against Jamaica‚ who they beat in July at the Netball World Cup in Liverpool‚ and the second game will be against the England Roses before playing their final group match against New Zealand.

Coach Badenhorst and her assistant Dumisani Chauke used the recent 2-1 series loss to England in Cape Town to prepare for the tournament‚ where key defender Phumza Maweni made a successful return from long-term injury.

Badenhorst also welcomes back key defender Karla Pretorius‚ who missed the series loss against England at the Bellville Velodrome recently as she was recovering from injury.

“I am looking forward to an exciting competition between top countries in the world. There are no easy games here‚ just challenges‚” Badenhorst said.

“There is a good vibe in the team and with Karla Pretorius back and Bongi as captain everyone can be excited.”

Netball South Africa (NSA) president Cecilia Molokwane added: “We have confidence in the coaches and the team that is assembled for the Nations Cup.

“We have seen how well the team did during the Africa Nations Cup and the Spar Challenge Netball Series against England in Cape Town.

“Selecting this team wasn’t an easy one considering how well all the players played during these two tournaments. The team is very strong and ready to go.”

South Africa squad -

Shooters: Ine-Mari Venter; Lenize Potgieter; Lefebre Rademan and Sigi Burger

Centre Court: Bongi Msomi‚ Izette Griesel‚ Rome Dreyer‚ Khanyisa Chawane

Defense: Phumza Maweni‚ Shadine van der Merwe‚ Zanele Vimbela‚ Karla Pretorius