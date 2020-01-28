WATCH | Kobe Bryant's helicopter crash 'predicted' in 2015 by 'Legends of Chamberlain Heights' sitcom

A clip from a 2015 episode of the comedy series The Legends of Chamberlain Heights, which predicted NBA star Kobe Bryant's helicopter crash, is making the rounds on social media as millions mourn his death.

Kobe, his 13-year old daughter Gianna and seven others died on Sunday morning after a helicopter they were in crashed in a remote area of Las Virgenes, California, according to the City of Calabasas.

The episode from the sitcom shows Bryant's character holding two of his trophies after a helicopter crash, before another character exclaims: “It's Kobe Bryant!”

Kobe asks for help, to which the character responds: “Pass me the trophies and we'll pull you out.”