WATCH | Kobe Bryant's helicopter crash 'predicted' in 2015 by 'Legends of Chamberlain Heights' sitcom
A clip from a 2015 episode of the comedy series The Legends of Chamberlain Heights, which predicted NBA star Kobe Bryant's helicopter crash, is making the rounds on social media as millions mourn his death.
Kobe, his 13-year old daughter Gianna and seven others died on Sunday morning after a helicopter they were in crashed in a remote area of Las Virgenes, California, according to the City of Calabasas.
The episode from the sitcom shows Bryant's character holding two of his trophies after a helicopter crash, before another character exclaims: “It's Kobe Bryant!”
Kobe asks for help, to which the character responds: “Pass me the trophies and we'll pull you out.”
While some reports on YouTube have attributed the video to The Simpsons, The Legends of Chamberlain Heights confirmed it is theirs in an apology issued on Sunday on Twitter.
The producers of cartoon asked for the clip not to be distributed further online out of respect for the NBA star. Also issuing his apology on Tuesday was Josiah Johnson, who is one of the creators of the trending episode.
Out of respect for Kobe and his family we have removed the clip of him and ask that you please don't share it.
RIP Kobe and Gigi Bryant and everyone else who died in the helicopter crash today
My apology for the @LegendsofCH episode featuring Kobe...