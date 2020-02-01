Sport

Early arrival in Australia, confidence helping Thiem - coach

01 February 2020 - 11:10 By Sudipto Ganguly
Austria's Dominic Thiem celebrates after victory against Germany's Alexander Zverev during their men's singles sem-final match on day twelve of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 31 2020.
Austria's Dominic Thiem celebrates after victory against Germany's Alexander Zverev during their men's singles sem-final match on day twelve of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 31 2020.
Image: Greg Wood / AFP

Dominic Thiem is reaping the benefits of arriving in Australia extra early, his coach said on Saturday, building the Austrian's confidence for his Australian Open title clash against Novak Djokovic on Sunday.

Djokovic comprehensively beat Rafa Nadal in last year's final at Melbourne Park to lift the Australian Open trophy for a record seventh time and has been in prime form this year.

Djokovic arrived at the year's first Grand Slam having won all six of his singles matches in Serbia's title run at the inaugural ATP Cup. The 32-year-old then lost only one set in his six matches at the Australian Open, in his opening round outing against German Jan-Lennard Struff.

But it is Thiem, 26, who will step on to the Rod Laver Arena on Sunday having won four of the pair's past five clashes. The fifth-seeded player took down world number one Rafa Nadal in the quarter-final before his win against German Alexander Zverev in the semi-final on Friday.

Thiem also played in the ATP Cup in Melbourne at the start of January, but opted to head Down Under even earlier, arriving before Christmas, to begin preparations.

"We are here in Australia one month and a half, practising, focusing on this tournament. Dominic was motivated to come early to prepare," coach Nicolas Massu said.

"It's a big motivation to beat players like Nadal, No. 1 in the world, in the center court in a slam. Always make you so happy because you work for this.

Thiem shoots down young gun Zverev to reach Australian Open final

Dominic Thiem won the new-generation battle with Alex Zverev 3-6 6-4 7-6(3) 7-6(4) to reach his first Australian Open final on Friday and set up the ...
Sport
21 hours ago

"Everyone knows that is difficult to play against Nole (Djokovic) because he's unbelievable player. But if Dominic is in the final (it) is because he deserves it."

An acclaimed clay-court player and a two-time runner-up at Roland Garros, Thiem won three of his five titles in 2019 on hard court and also picked up his first hard court win against the Serb at the ATP Finals.

"For me the most important thing is that Dominic plays his game. I think he's playing really well," said Chilean Massu, who won gold medals in the 2004 Athens Olympics in both men's singles and doubles.

"I believe since I started working with him that he can play every surface. He's also a very complete player.

"For me the most important thing is confidence. You are alone in this sport. You have to take decisions. Sometimes small details make a big difference. But I think it's confidence, that makes you believe you can play same tennis on both surfaces."

Reuters

READ MORE:

WATCH | Thiem stuns Nadal to reach Australian Open semi-finals

Dominic Thiem ended six years of Grand Slam frustration against Rafa Nadal on Wednesday with a seismic 7-6(3) 7-6(4) 4-6 7-6(6) upset that booked his ...
Sport
2 days ago

Kenin crashes Barty party as Djokovic, Federer blockbuster looms

Unheralded American Sofia Kenin stunned world number one Ashleigh Barty to end home hopes at the Australian Open on Thursday, as Roger Federer and ...
Sport
2 days ago

Novak Djokovic powers past Roger Federer into Australian Open final

Novak Djokovic shattered the hopes of ailing rival Roger Federer Thursday to sweep into a record eighth Australian Open final and move closer to his ...
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Kaizer Chiefs clarifies popular goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune's contract situation Soccer
  2. Sundowns ranked the eighth best in Africa and 83rd in the world, ahead of Wits ... Soccer
  3. Veteran coach Clive Barker returns to AmaZulu Soccer
  4. Sundowns bid to become first SA club to finish Champions League group stages ... Soccer
  5. Australian opener scratched out of U-19 Cricket World Cup in SA after monkey ... Cricket

Latest Videos

Quarantine & screenings:: 4 key points from SA health minister's coronavirus ...
Under the microscope: Here's what the coronavirus looks like
X