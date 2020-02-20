Sport

Lewis Hamilton gushes over Springboks, says it's an 'honour' to meet the 'legendary team'

20 February 2020 - 08:58 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton posing with Springbok team members at the Laureus World Sports Awards in Berlin.
Image: Lewis Hamilton via Twitter

Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton says meeting the “legendary Springbok team” was an honour, after posing with some of the team's members

The six-time champion scooped the World Sportsman of the Year award, while the Boks were crowned Team of the Year at the Laureus World Sports Awards in Berlin, Germany, on Monday.

TimesLIVE reported that Hamilton shared the title with Barcelona’s Lionel Messi, the first footballer to win the award. It was also the first time in the event's 20-year history that there was a tied decision.

The 35-year-old, who took to social media, said it was an honour to meet the Springboks and said they spoke about the “inspirational” former South African president, Nelson Mandela.

Mandela was the first patron of Laureus and delivered the keynote speech at the inaugural Laureus World Sports Awards in Monaco in 2000.

“We spoke about our journeys and how Mandela was an inspiration to both them and I.

“It’s incredible to now see these men, not only inspiring a whole nation, but many around the world. Congrats to them on their Laureus award,” said Hamilton.

On Instagram, Siya Kolisi shared a picture of the pair, saying: “Proud to stand alongside and be in the presence of such great athletes.”

