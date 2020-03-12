Your sports picks for DStv Now open weekend

How to get ready for DStv Now Open Weekend

Make sure you’re signed up for DStv Now. If you haven’t registered before, go to now.dstv.com and follow the prompts. If you’re already signed up, check that you still remember your password and your logins work. If you’re planning on watching on your phone or tablet, and you haven’t updated your DStv Now app in a while, do it now. Download the DStv Now app for Android or iOS .

Watch these sports events live:

Cricket

Sunday, March 15: Australia vs New Zealand 2nd ODI, 1.20am to 9.45am on SS2

Sunday, March 15: India vs SA 2nd ODI, 9.45am to 6.30pm on SS2

Golf

Saturday, March 14: The Players Championship Day 3, 8pm to 1am on SS5

Sunday, March 15: The Players Championship Day 4, 7pm to midnight on SS5

Rugby

Saturday, March 14: Vodacom Super Rugby, Blues vs Emirates Lions, 5.20am to 7.30am on SS1

Saturday, March 14: Vodacom Super Rugby, Reds vs Vodacom Bulls, 10.10am to 12.30pm on SS1

Saturday, March 14: Vodacom Super Rugby, Cell C Sharks vs DHL Stormers, 3pm to 5.20pm on SS1

Saturday, March 14: Six Nations, Wales vs Scotland, 4.10pm to 6.15pm on SS5

Saturday, March 14: Six Nations, Italy vs England, 6.35pm to 8.45pm on SS1

Saturday, March 14: Six Nations, France vs Ireland, 9.50pm to midnight on SS1

Sunday, March 15: Vodacom Super Rugby, Brumbies vs Waratahs, 7am to 9am SS1

EFC

Saturday, March 14: EFC 84 - Welterweight Title Fight, Themba Gorimbo vs Lyle Karam 7.30pm to 11pm on S11

Formula 1

Sunday, March 15: Australian Grand Prix, main race, 7.05am to 9am on SS5

Football

Sunday, March 15: EPL, Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United, 6.20pm to 8.30pm on SS3

Did you know, it’s possible to stream sports and your favourite show on two screens simultaneously with the DStv Now app?

Boost your data for DStv Now open weekend

Vodacom: Purchase 1GB video streaming data bundles for R50 via USSD by dialling *135# or through the My Vodacom app.

Telkom: Buy the Telkom 1GB video streaming data bundle for R40 via USSD by dialling *180#

MTN: Buy the MTN 5GB video streaming data bundle for R159 by dialling *142# or on the MTN app

This article was paid for by DStv Now.