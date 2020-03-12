Your sports picks for DStv Now open weekend
For this weekend, DStv customers on any package will be able to livestream all DStv channels, including SuperSport, using the DStv Now app
Don’t make plans for Saturday and Sunday. Stay in and binge-watch DStv Premium, including all the SuperSport channels.
All-access, all weekend
For the weekend of March 14 to 15, DStv customers on any package* will be able to livestream all the DStv channels through the DStv Now app. That means customers on EasyView, Access, Family, Compact and Compact Plus will be able to watch every live channel on the DStv Premium bouquet, using DStv Now.
* Indian, French and Portuguese language packages not included.
How to get ready for DStv Now Open Weekend
- Make sure you’re signed up for DStv Now. If you haven’t registered before, go to now.dstv.com and follow the prompts.
- If you’re already signed up, check that you still remember your password and your logins work.
- If you’re planning on watching on your phone or tablet, and you haven’t updated your DStv Now app in a while, do it now. Download the DStv Now app for Android or iOS.
Watch these sports events live:
Cricket
Sunday, March 15: Australia vs New Zealand 2nd ODI, 1.20am to 9.45am on SS2
Sunday, March 15: India vs SA 2nd ODI, 9.45am to 6.30pm on SS2
Golf
Saturday, March 14: The Players Championship Day 3, 8pm to 1am on SS5
Sunday, March 15: The Players Championship Day 4, 7pm to midnight on SS5
Rugby
Saturday, March 14: Vodacom Super Rugby, Blues vs Emirates Lions, 5.20am to 7.30am on SS1
Saturday, March 14: Vodacom Super Rugby, Reds vs Vodacom Bulls, 10.10am to 12.30pm on SS1
Saturday, March 14: Vodacom Super Rugby, Cell C Sharks vs DHL Stormers, 3pm to 5.20pm on SS1
Saturday, March 14: Six Nations, Wales vs Scotland, 4.10pm to 6.15pm on SS5
Saturday, March 14: Six Nations, Italy vs England, 6.35pm to 8.45pm on SS1
Saturday, March 14: Six Nations, France vs Ireland, 9.50pm to midnight on SS1
Sunday, March 15: Vodacom Super Rugby, Brumbies vs Waratahs, 7am to 9am SS1
EFC
Saturday, March 14: EFC 84 - Welterweight Title Fight, Themba Gorimbo vs Lyle Karam 7.30pm to 11pm on S11
Formula 1
Sunday, March 15: Australian Grand Prix, main race, 7.05am to 9am on SS5
Football
Sunday, March 15: EPL, Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United, 6.20pm to 8.30pm on SS3
Did you know, it’s possible to stream sports and your favourite show on two screens simultaneously with the DStv Now app?
Boost your data for DStv Now open weekend
- Vodacom: Purchase 1GB video streaming data bundles for R50 via USSD by dialling *135# or through the My Vodacom app.
- Telkom: Buy the Telkom 1GB video streaming data bundle for R40 via USSD by dialling *180#
- MTN: Buy the MTN 5GB video streaming data bundle for R159 by dialling *142# or on the MTN app
This article was paid for by DStv Now.