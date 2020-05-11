No elite sport in England until at least June 1, says government

Elite sport in England cannot return until at least June 1 and will have to take place without spectators present, a government document containing guidelines on easing lockdown restrictions said on Monday.

Most professional sport in England has been suspended since March due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

English Premier League clubs are meeting on Monday to discuss "Project Restart", which aims for top-flight football to resume next month.

Cricket and rugby authorities in England have said their sports will not resume until July.

The news however, is a blow to British horse racing, which had hoped to resume behind closed doors later this month.