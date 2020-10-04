Sport

Rafa Nadal crushes qualifier Korda to reach last eight

04 October 2020 - 15:46 By Reuters
Rafael Nadal in action during his fourth round match against Sebastian Korda.
Rafael Nadal in action during his fourth round match against Sebastian Korda.
Image: REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Rafa Nadal blew away American qualifer Sebastian Korda 6-1 6-1 6-2 to romp into the French Open quarter-finals on Sunday and close in on a record-extending 13th title at Roland Garros.

With the sun out and the wind up on Court Philippe Chatrier it always looked like mission impossible for the 213th-ranked Korda and so it proved in a one-sided fourth round match.

Korda, 20, actually had two break points in Nadal's opening service game that spanned nine minutes and also had game point in the next game in a competitive opening.

He did not win either, however, and once Nadal had sprinted into a 5-0 lead the American already looked forlorn.

Korda, son of 1992 runner-up Petr, was unable to cope with the strong breeze or Nadal's heavy spin as the first two sets went by in little more than an hour.

Even the 34-year-old Nadal can lose focus occasionally though and he dropped serve at the start of the second set to trail 2-0 before rattling through the next six games.

Nadal has dropped only 23 games so far and is yet to face a seed.

He will next face either US Open runner-up Alexander Zverev or rising Italian Jannick Sinner in his 42nd Grand Slam the quarter-final, third on the all-time list. 

MORE:

Thiem eases past Ruud to reach French Open fourth round

Third seed Dominic Thiem was not at his best but still had enough firepower to see off Norway's Casper Ruud with a 6-4 6-3 6-1 win and march into the ...
Sport
1 day ago

Teenager Swiatek bundles top seed Halep out of French Open

Polish teenager Iga Swiatek booted top seed Simona Halep out of the French Open on Sunday with a crushing 6-1 6-2 victory to make her maiden Grand ...
Sport
54 minutes ago

Halep punishes Anisimova to reach last 16

Top seed Simona Halep extracted brutal revenge on American teenager Amanda Anisimova with a 6-0 6-1 victory to move ominously into the fourth round ...
Sport
1 day ago

Ruthless Rafa charges into last 16

The main talking point of the French Open thus far is defending champion Rafa Nadal's ominous warning to his rivals after a ruthless win over Italy's ...
Sport
16 hours ago

Most read

  1. Pitso Mosimane’s message to the fanatical supporters of new club Al Ahly Soccer
  2. WATCH | Pitso Mosimane explains exactly why he left Sundowns and joined Al Ahly Soccer
  3. WATCH | ‘I know where I am’ – Pitso Mosimane’s eloquent first press conference ... Soccer
  4. Gavin Hunt will definitely have Kaizer Chiefs challenging for DStv Premiership‚ ... Soccer
  5. Pitso Mosimane never joined Al Ahly for the money: source Soccer

Latest Videos

Former ANC MP Vincent Smith appears in court after turning himself in
Matric exam dates announced, non-contact sports may resume and more from ...
X