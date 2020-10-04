Tennis
Ruthless Rafa charges into last 16
04 October 2020 - 00:00
The main talking point of the French Open thus far is defending champion Rafa Nadal's ominous warning to his rivals after a ruthless win over Italy's Stefano Travaglia in the third round, while 2015 winner Stan Wawrinka suffered a shock exit.
Nadal, chasing a record-extending 13th Roland Garros title, cruised to a 6-1 6-4 6-0 win on Court Philippe Chatrier...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.