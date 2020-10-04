Tennis

Ruthless Rafa charges into last 16

The main talking point of the French Open thus far is defending champion Rafa Nadal's ominous warning to his rivals after a ruthless win over Italy's Stefano Travaglia in the third round, while 2015 winner Stan Wawrinka suffered a shock exit.



Nadal, chasing a record-extending 13th Roland Garros title, cruised to a 6-1 6-4 6-0 win on Court Philippe Chatrier...