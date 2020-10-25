Sport

BMX trick rider releases internet video

25 October 2020 - 11:57 By David Isaacson
Murray Loubser grew up in the seaside village of Gansbaai‚ near Hermanus‚ from the age of eight‚ enjoying an outdoor lifestyle.
Murray Loubser grew up in the seaside village of Gansbaai‚ near Hermanus‚ from the age of eight‚ enjoying an outdoor lifestyle.
Image: Murray Loubser/Instagram

Cape Town-based BMX star Murray Loubser fell in love with trick-riding during a camping trip when he was 16.

A keen mountain biker at the time‚ Loubser watched in awe as a rider performed a back flip.

“I’d never seen anything like that before and I was like I have to do this. This is what I wanted to do.”

He got his first BMX and the rest was history for the now 24-year-old‚ a sponsored rider who films his stunts.

“I don’t know why I took to it naturally … I just wanted to do it. For fun‚ not as a professional‚” said Loubser‚ whose sponsor Red Bull has just released a 29-minute internet video of his approach to tricks on their website.

He also films his own tricks too‚ releasing those on his Instagram account‚ mr.moo__

Loubser‚ who was homeschooled from Grade 2 because he struggled with ADHD‚ grew up in the seaside village of Gansbaai‚ near Hermanus‚ from the age of eight‚ enjoying an outdoor lifestyle.

During his gap year after school he picked up a sponsorship from Red Bull and he’s been doing tricks ever since — breaking a few bones and tearing ligaments along the way.

A big element is conquering the fear when he returns to the scene where a previous attempt ended in a crash.

“The mental battles are strong especially if it’s a spot … and I crashed really badly. Then coming back to that spot I know what happened before‚ I still want to do the trick and you have to push through that and be like‚ ‘I’m not going to fall this time‚ I’m going to land it’.

“You learn to push the fear aside and believe in yourself. You’ve got to overcome it. If you’re scared when you’re doing it you always fall.”

Trick riding is set to become an Olympic sport at the Tokyo Games next year‚ under the name of BMX Freestyle.

Loubser describes that as BMX Park‚ as opposed to his profession of BMX Street‚ which is about looking to break new ground rather than perfecting pre-determined tricks.

“I just try and be creative. BMX has a lot of set tricks that everyone can do‚ but you can look at something differently and do something different.

“Often I rely on the spot to help me do something different‚” added the rider‚ who has competed with success occasionally.

“So I see something someone would never normally ride and I go you can actually ride this.”

Most read

  1. BARENG BATHO-KORTJAAS | Pitsoball has Al-Ahly fans dancing in the streets of ... Sport
  2. Concerns for Gavin Hunt at Chiefs as Sundowns stroll to 3-0 opening PSL win Soccer
  3. Kaizer Chiefs veteran Parker says ‘it’s not muthi’ that sees him being picked Soccer
  4. Cricket SA independent board member resigns‚ with rest of the board set to ... Cricket
  5. Zwane, Mosimane take top honours as treble-winning Sundowns dominate at PSL ... Soccer

Latest Videos

'I'm the least racist person in this room': Trump & Biden face off in final ...
Four ex-Gauteng health officials arrested in 'corruption' case that cost ...
X