Cape Town-based BMX star Murray Loubser fell in love with trick-riding during a camping trip when he was 16.

A keen mountain biker at the time‚ Loubser watched in awe as a rider performed a back flip.

“I’d never seen anything like that before and I was like I have to do this. This is what I wanted to do.”

He got his first BMX and the rest was history for the now 24-year-old‚ a sponsored rider who films his stunts.

“I don’t know why I took to it naturally … I just wanted to do it. For fun‚ not as a professional‚” said Loubser‚ whose sponsor Red Bull has just released a 29-minute internet video of his approach to tricks on their website.