Sport

Salvadoran surfer killed by lightning while training for Olympic qualifier

22 March 2021 - 16:51 By Reuters
Katherine Diaz had been preparing for the ISA World Surfing Games, which will be held from May 29 to June 6 at the La Bocana and El Sunzal beaches in El Salvador.
Katherine Diaz had been preparing for the ISA World Surfing Games, which will be held from May 29 to June 6 at the La Bocana and El Sunzal beaches in El Salvador.
Image: Ivan Mikhaylov/123rf.com

El Salvadoran surfer Katherine Diaz has been killed after being struck by lightning while training for a qualifying tournament for the Tokyo Olympics.

The 22-year-old was struck just after entering the water on Friday at El Tunco Beach, about 10 miles (16km) south of capital San Salvador, local media reported.

"Katherine embodied the joy and energy that make surfing so special and dear to us all, as a global ambassador of the sport," the International Surfing Association (ISA) said in one of many tributes posted on social media.

Diaz had been preparing for the ISA World Surfing Games, which will be held from May 29 to June 6 at the La Bocana and El Sunzal beaches in El Salvador.

The top seven women at the event who have not already qualified will earn a place at the delayed Tokyo Olympics, where surfing will be a medal sport for the first time. 

READ MORE

Cape Town surfer injured after colliding with rocks on the shoreline

A Cape Town surfer was injured after colliding with rocks in Kommetjie on Friday.
News
1 month ago

When training breaks the law

Bianca Buitendag has had to find creative ways to surf legally amid beach closures to keep training for the Tokyo Olympics.
Sport
2 months ago

Most read

  1. PODCAST | Zungu in the zone Soccer
  2. Kaizer Chiefs win the Soweto derby bragging rights after beating rivals Orlando ... Soccer
  3. Hunt on Chiefs’ players negotiating contracts: ‘I haven’t seen anyone cutting ... Soccer
  4. Mngqithi: Mamelodi Sundowns' machine is now finely tuned to the co-coaches Soccer
  5. Biden travel ban forces ex-Chiefs star George Lebese to cut contract with US ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Spontaneous party snack to one of a kind franchise: Africa's first and only ...
Ramaphosa delivers touching eulogy for late AmaZulu King
X