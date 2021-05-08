Sport

Coates says 'safe and successful' Tokyo Games will go ahead

08 May 2021 - 09:47 By Reuters
International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach (R) and chairman of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games coordination committee John Coates (L) attend a joint press conference between the IOC and Tokyo 2020 on November 16, 2020 in Tokyo, Japan. Mr Bach is making a three-day visit to Tokyo to discuss the 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games that were postponed because of the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic.
International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach (R) and chairman of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games coordination committee John Coates (L) attend a joint press conference between the IOC and Tokyo 2020 on November 16, 2020 in Tokyo, Japan. Mr Bach is making a three-day visit to Tokyo to discuss the 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games that were postponed because of the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic.
Image: Du Xiaoyi-Pool/Getty Images

International Olympic committee (IOC) Vice President John Coates said on Saturday that the Tokyo Olympics will go ahead in July and August because organisers have designed a "custom-made Olympic bubble" to protect athletes and the Japanese people.

Questions have been raised about the viability of the Games, already postponed by a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, with Tokyo in a state of emergency as Japan continues to struggle to contain the virus.

Coates, the IOC point man for the Games as chair of the coordination commission, told the AGM of the Australian Olympic Committee that the nation's 484 athletes should prepare to travel north "for the experience of their lives."

"The Tokyo Games will take place because every measure to protect the athletes and the Japanese people will be in place," the AOC President said.

"This is not proceed at all costs for the IOC or the AOC, the rescheduled Games showed that. We have had expert advice that they can be designed safely."

Coates said the IOC had been "learning every day" since the start of the pandemic and the "book" of health requirements for all participants unveiled last week was "a guide for a safe and successful Games." 

Most read

  1. McCarthy unlikely to be named new Bafana coach after ‘ridiculous’ demands — ... Soccer
  2. Benni McCarthy on Bafana: ‘All I can say to Broos is good luck and all the best’ Soccer
  3. Chiefs ‘aware of’ and ‘will discuss’ Twitter posts trending on ... Soccer
  4. New Bafana coach Broos makes his intentions clear: 'we have to rebuild the team ... Soccer
  5. Mngqithi on Broos's appointment as Bafana coach: 'I think we have had too many ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Supporters stand by 'good man' Modack as charges are consolidated for alleged ...
Bail denied...again: Pule murder 'mastermind' to remain in custody
X